US Markets

Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 7.25%

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

November 10, 2022 — 06:22 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino and Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

Adds more details

LIMA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% on Thursday, as expected, the 16th consecutive hike as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation.

The benchmark interest rate has risen from a low of 0.25% in July 2021, as annual inflation hit 8.28% as of October.

Peru's central bank confirmed previous guidance, saying it expects inflation to come down to its target band of between 1% and 3% by the second half of 2023.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and has ranked this century among the fastest growing economies in the region.

Still, concerns about a global slowdown have weighed over the Andean economy.

Peru's finance ministry recently lowered its growth expectations to between 2.7% and 3% from a previous estimate of 3.3%.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.