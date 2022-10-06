Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 7.0%

(Adds comments from central bank, background)

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.0% on Thursday, the 15th consecutive hike, as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation.

The benchmark interest rate has now risen 675 basis points from a low of 0.25% in July 2021, as annual inflation accelerated to 8.53% in the year through September, far above the central bank's target range of between 1% and 3% annually.

Peru's central bank said its board is "especially attentive to new information regarding inflation and its determinants, including the evolution of inflation expectations and economic activity, as it considers additional changes in the monetary policy rate."

However, the bank pointed to expectations that inflation will trend lower.

"A downward trend in annual year-on-year inflation is projected, with a return to the target range in the second half of next year, due to the moderating effect of international food and energy prices, and a reduction in inflation expectations," the bank said.

Peruvian central bank President Julio Velarde in late September said the

benchmark interest rate "probably" does not need to rise much further

