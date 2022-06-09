Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 5.5%

June 9 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% on Thursday, the eleventh consecutive hike, as authorities in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Marco Aquino; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

