Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 4.5%

LIMA, April 7 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate to 4.5% from 4.0% on Thursday, its ninth consecutive hike as authorities battle stubborn inflation that has sparked angry protests.

The Andean country's interest rate has climbed steadily since the middle of last year when it was at a floor of 0.25% as the world's no. 2 copper producer has rebounded from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peru's 12-month inflation rate stood at 6.82% in March, the highest in a quarter of a century, pushed up by higher food and fuel prices as well as a weakening sol currency versus the U.S. dollar.

Price rises are running far above the central bank's annual inflation target of between 1% and 3%.

