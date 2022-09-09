Peru's central bank not ruling out more rate hikes following slower-paced increase

LIMA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes for the first time in 13 months on Thursday, but that "doesn't necessarily mean it was the last hike" of the current tightening cycle, the bank's head of economic research said on Friday.

The Andean nation's central bank increased the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% on Thursday.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.