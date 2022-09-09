US Markets

Peru's central bank not ruling out more rate hikes following slower-paced increase

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's central bank slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes for the first time in 13 months on Thursday, but that "doesn't necessarily mean it was the last hike" of the current tightening cycle, the bank's head of economic research said on Friday.

The Andean nation's central bank increased the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% on Thursday.

