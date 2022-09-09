Peru's central bank not ruling out fresh rate hikes following slower-paced increase

Adds details

Sept 9 - Peru's central bank may have slowed its pace of interest rate hike for the first time in 13 months on Thursday, but that "doesn't necessarily mean it was the last hike" of the current tightening cycle, the bank's head of economic research said on Friday.

The Andean nation's central bank increased the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% from 6.5% on Thursday. It followed consecutive monthly hikes of 50 basis points since September 2021.

"The fact that the bank raised (rates by) 25 basis points rather than 50 points at its previous meetings does not necessarily mean that it is the last adjustment," Adrian Armas said in a conference call.

"The bank will continue to closely monitor the evolution of macroeconomic variables to take the necessary actions and ensure the return of inflation to the target range," he added.

The bank's annual inflation target range is between 1% and 3%, and expects to reach the range in the second half of 2023.

Annualized inflation was at 8.4% in August, according to official data, but consumer prices rose more slowly than the previous two months, suggestion inflation may be nearing its peak .

Armas added that an economy cannot grow sustainably when the cost of living spirals, with inflation in Peru at its highest level in 25 years.

"Inflation is still a problem and we have to continue working on controlling it."

Most economies in the world have seen a rise in food and fuel prices amid the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Isabel Woodford Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((marco.aquino@thomsonreuters.com; +511 2779553; Reuters Messaging: marco.aquino.reuters.net@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.