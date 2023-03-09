Peru's central bank maintains benchmark interest rate at 7.75%

Adds details, context

March 9 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate steady at 7.75% on Thursday, as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle the highest inflation in a quarter of a century.

Thursday's decision was only the second time since the central bank initiated its rate-hiking cycle from a low of 0.25% in July 2021 that it left the key rate on hold as it combats inflation that has surged well above its target range.

Annual inflation hit 8.65% in February.

The central bank said the decision to keep the key rate on hold does not mean the hiking cycle has ended.

"Future adjustments in the reference rate will be conditional on new information on inflation and its determinants, including the macroeconomic effects of social recent events," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

