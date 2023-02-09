US Markets

Peru's central bank maintains benchmark interest rate at 7.75%

February 09, 2023 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

Adds details

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 7.75% on Thursday, as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle the highest inflation in a quarter of a century.

The decision Thursday was the first time since the second half of 2021 that the bank did not hike its rate to combat inflation that surged well ahead of the bank's target range to hit 8.66% on an annual basis in January - near the quarter-century high it reached last year.

The key interest rate has sharply risen since July 2021 from a low of 0.25%.

However, the institution said the pause in the rate hiking cycle does not necessarily imply "the end of the cycle of increases in the interest rate."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.