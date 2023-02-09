Peru's central bank maintains benchmark interest rate at 7.75%

Adds details

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 7.75% on Thursday, as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle the highest inflation in a quarter of a century.

The decision Thursday was the first time since the second half of 2021 that the bank did not hike its rate to combat inflation that surged well ahead of the bank's target range to hit 8.66% on an annual basis in January - near the quarter-century high it reached last year.

The key interest rate has sharply risen since July 2021 from a low of 0.25%.

However, the institution said the pause in the rate hiking cycle does not necessarily imply "the end of the cycle of increases in the interest rate."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

