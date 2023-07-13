Peru's central bank keeps benchmark interest rate steady at 7.75%

Adds details, quote, context

July 13 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the sixth consecutive month, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation continues to battle inflation.

The central bank first held the rate steady in February following an aggressive series of hikes that began in August 2021.

Despite consumer prices easing, the bank maintained on Thursday that it was still not ruling out more hikes in the future.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.46% in June, with its monthly rate dipping into negative terrain for the first time in nearly two years.

In Thursday's announcement, the central bank said that a downward trend in year-on-year inflation "is projected to continue in the coming months, being close to the target range at the end of the year."

Inflation is forecast to reach its target in early 2024, due to the moderation in the effect of international food and energy prices.

"However, there are risks associated with climatic factors," the bank added.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, had been among the fastest-growing economies in the region, but its economic growth has been weak after political and social unrest late last year and early this year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.