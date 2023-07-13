News & Insights

US Markets

Peru's central bank keeps benchmark interest rate steady at 7.75%

Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

July 13, 2023 — 07:16 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds details, quote, context

July 13 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the sixth consecutive month, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation continues to battle inflation.

The central bank first held the rate steady in February following an aggressive series of hikes that began in August 2021.

Despite consumer prices easing, the bank maintained on Thursday that it was still not ruling out more hikes in the future.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.46% in June, with its monthly rate dipping into negative terrain for the first time in nearly two years.

In Thursday's announcement, the central bank said that a downward trend in year-on-year inflation "is projected to continue in the coming months, being close to the target range at the end of the year."

Inflation is forecast to reach its target in early 2024, due to the moderation in the effect of international food and energy prices.

"However, there are risks associated with climatic factors," the bank added.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, had been among the fastest-growing economies in the region, but its economic growth has been weak after political and social unrest late last year and early this year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.