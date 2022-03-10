US Markets

Peru's central bank hikes interest rate to 4.0% as inflation bites

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published

Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.0% from 3.5%, the monetary authority said on Thursday, marking its eighth consecutive rate hike as the South American country faces stubborn inflation above the bank's annual target range.

LIMA, March 10 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.0% from 3.5%, the monetary authority said on Thursday, marking its eighth consecutive rate hike as the South American country faces stubborn inflation above the bank's annual target range.

The 12-month inflation rate stood at 6.15% in February, compared to the bank's target of between 1% and 3%, pushed up by higher food and fuel prices as well as a weakening sol currency versus the U.S. dollar.

Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, saw consumer prices rise by 6.43% at the end of last year, the country's highest inflation rate in 13 years.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Cynthia Osterman)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular