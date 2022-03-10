Peru's central bank hikes interest rate to 4.0% as inflation bites
LIMA, March 10 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.0% from 3.5%, the monetary authority said on Thursday, marking its eighth consecutive rate hike as the South American country faces stubborn inflation above the bank's annual target range.
The 12-month inflation rate stood at 6.15% in February, compared to the bank's target of between 1% and 3%, pushed up by higher food and fuel prices as well as a weakening sol currency versus the U.S. dollar.
Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, saw consumer prices rise by 6.43% at the end of last year, the country's highest inflation rate in 13 years.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Cynthia Osterman)
