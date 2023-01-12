US Markets

Peru's central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 7.75%

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

January 12, 2023 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75% on Thursday, as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle the highest inflation in a quarter of a century.

The bank has raised the rate periodically since the second half of 2021 to combat inflation that surged well ahead of the bank's target range to hit 8.46% on an annual basis in December - its highest level in 26 years.

The key interest rate has sharply risen since July 2021 from lows of 0.25%.

Peru's central bank said in the decision that a downward trend in year-on-year inflation is projected from March and a return to the 1% to 3% target range in the fourth quarter this year.

"The significant rise in international energy and food prices since the second half of 2021, accentuated by international conflicts, has led to a sharp increase in global inflation rates in a scale not seen in many years," the central bank said in a statement.

It added that most leading indicators and economic forecasts improved in December, but remained in a "pessimistic range."

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is among the fastest growing economies in the region but political instability has jeopardized its prospects.

Since December, the country has faced protests and blockages caused by a political crisis after former President Pedro Castillo was ousted for trying to dissolve Congress, which haveleft dozens of people dead.

