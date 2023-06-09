News & Insights

Peru's central bank flags slower conversion to its inflation target

June 09, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank expects inflation to converge to its target in 2024, not the end of this year as previously estimated, the bank's manager for economic studies Adrian Armas said on Friday.

The monetary authority's inflation target is between 1% and 3%.

At a press conference, Armas attributed the revised forecast to inflationary pressures on food prices.

Peru's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.89% in May.

But food prices are still high, Armas said, adding they are expected to decrease in the coming months, but not enough for the rate of rising consumer prices to cool to the bank's target before this year ends.

On Thursday, the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fifth consecutive month as it vowed to keep monitoring inflation closely.

The bank cited a "downward trend" in annual inflation that is projected to continue in the coming months, but stressed that its latest interest rate decision does not foreclose the possibility of future rate hikes.

