Peru's central bank expects economy to grow 3.4% in 2022

LIMA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank said on Friday that it maintains its expectations that the country's economy will grow 3.4% in 2022, while it revised its guidance for 2021, saying the economy will grow by 13.2% rather than a previous estimate of 11.9%.

Central bank president Julio Velarde added in a press conference that the institution expects 2022 inflation of 2.9%.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino)

