Peru's central bank cuts borrowing costs as inflation pressures ease

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank on Thursday lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation sees inflation easing.

The central bank first held the interest rate steady in February following an aggressive series of rate hikes that began in the summer of 2021.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has for years been among the fastest-growing economies in the region, but its economic growth has been weak after political and social unrest late last year and early this year.

In a statement, the bank stressed that future adjustments in the reference borrowing rate will be conditional on the evolution of consumer prices going forward.

Peru's annual inflation rate in September slowed to its lowest level in more than two years to reach 5.04%.

In Thursday's announcement, the central bank emphasizedthat a decreasing inflation trend is likely to continue, reaching the bank's target range of between 1% and 3% at the beginning of next year.

"This would be explained by the moderation of the effect of international prices of various items, the reversal of supply shocks in the agricultural sector and the projected reduction in inflation expectations," the bank said in a statement.

It also pointed to "risks associated with climatic factors."

