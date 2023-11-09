Peru's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 7.00%

Adds details on inflation data, recession, investment measures

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday, as the monetary authority in the Andean nation continues to ease borrowing costs in an effort to help claw its way out of a recession.

The latest cut comes as the rate of rising consumer prices has been coming down.

In October, annual inflation in Peru's mining-dependent economy decelerated to 4.34% to reach its lowest level in over two years, according to official data.

But the world's No. 2 copper producer had already slid into a technical recession earlier this year due to the adverse impacts of the weather phenomenon known as El Nino, lower private investment and lingering effects from earlier social conflicts.

Earlier on Thursday, Peru's government announced a package of measures aimed at boosting investments in the country's critical mining sector.

Economy Minister Alex Contreras, who has said he expects a fourth quarter recovery, said the measures should lead to a surge in funding for public and private projects of up to $8 billion in 2024, from $2.3 billion this year.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

