Peru's central bank chief Velarde to stay for another term - government tweet

LIMA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde will remain in his post for another five-year term, the government of the copper-producing South American nation said in a tweet on Tuesday.

His continued guidance of monetary policy could help reassure markets rattled by the June election of President Pedro Castillo, who belongs to a Marxist-Leninist party.

The tweet came from the prime minister's office. The decision to keep Velarde in his post will not be official until it is signed by the Castillo.

Velarde has headed the bank for more than a decade and has won accolades for helping to steer one of the region's more stable economies. In the role since 2006, he had recently signaled his willingness to stay for another term.

Castillo, who began his campaign as a wild card candidate, won the June 6 election by a slender margin against right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo's rise has been driven by disillusion with traditional politics and increasing poverty in the country of some 33 million people. The economy made significant advances in recent years but was hammered by the coronavirus outbreak.

