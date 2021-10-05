US Markets

Peru's central bank chief Velarde to stay for another term - government tweet

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde will remain in his post for another five-year term, the government of the copper-producing South American nation said in a tweet on Tuesday.

LIMA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde will remain in his post for another five-year term, the government of the copper-producing South American nation said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The tweet came from the prime minister's office. The decision to keep Velarde in his post will not be official until it is signed by the country's new left-leaning President Pedro Castillo.

Velarde has headed the bank for more than a decade and has won accolades for helping to steer one of the region's more stable economies.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular