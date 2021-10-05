Peru's central bank chief Velarde to stay for another term - government tweet

LIMA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde will remain in his post for another five-year term, the government of the copper-producing South American nation said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The tweet came from the prime minister's office. The decision to keep Velarde in his post will not be official until it is signed by the country's new left-leaning President Pedro Castillo.

Velarde has headed the bank for more than a decade and has won accolades for helping to steer one of the region's more stable economies.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

