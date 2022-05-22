Peru's Castillo shuffles Cabinet again; replaces mining minister

LIMA, May 22 (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo shuffled his Cabinet on Sunday, including replacing the interior minister and the important mining minister amid rising tensions over protests in the world's second largest copper producing country.

Castillo has shuffled his ministerial team multiple times since coming into office in the middle of last year as he has battled against falling popularity, a hostile Congress, corruption probes and community tensions hitting mining.

He appointed as energy and mines minister Alessandra Herrera, who had briefly held the position in February.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

