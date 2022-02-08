US Markets

Peru's Castillo names fourth PM in six months, promoting loyal justice minister

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PERU PRESIDENCY

LIMA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday swore in his fourth prime minister in six months in office, naming justice minister Anibal Torres to the job, one of the few Cabinet members who has remained close to Castillo since he took office last July.

Castillo also confirmed Oscar Graham, a technocrat, as finance minister.

