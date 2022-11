Nov 25 (Reuters) - Peru President Pedro Castillo on Friday named Minister of Culture Betssy Chavez as the country's new prime minister.

She will replace Anibal Torres, who resigned late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.