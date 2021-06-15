US Markets

Peru's Castillo leads election with 50.1% of votes after all ballots tallied

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a narrow lead with 50.125% of the vote ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori on 49.875% with all ballots finally counted after the knife-edge June 6 run-off election.

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo held a narrow lead with 50.125% of the vote ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori on 49.875% with all ballots finally counted after the knife-edge June 6 run-off election.

The ballot, which has exposed sharp divides in the Andean nation, still faces potential legal challenges from Fujimori, who has made allegations of fraud with little proof and has tried to get some votes annulled.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular