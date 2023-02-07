Peru's Buenaventura suspends operations at Julcani mine after protests

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Peruvian miner Buenaventura has suspended operations at its Julcani mine after protesters entered and destroyed part of its facilities, the miner said in a statement on Monday, the latest miner to be hit by widespread anti-government protests.

In a statement, the company said a group of protesters had committed acts of vandalism against the silver mine located in the province of Angaraes, Huancavelica, and tried to force company representative to sign a document with various demands.

"They also forced the workers of the operation to leave the facilities under threat, stoned offices and vehicles of the mining unit and stole some belongings," the statement said.

"In order to ensure the integrity of the workers, the Julcani Unit has begun the demobilization of all personnel and has suspended its operations until security conditions are adequate."

The shutdown comes after vandals attacked Glencore's GLEN.L Antapaccay copper mine last month, while the major Chinese-owned Las Bambas mine was set to halt production this month as road blockades prevented the arrival of key inputs.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Steven Grattan and Sandra Maler)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.