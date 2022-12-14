Peru's Boluarte: General elections could be moved forward to December 2023

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru's new president Dina Boluarte on Wednesday said it was possible that the country's general elections could be moved forward to December 2023.

Boluarte was sworn in last Wednesday after former President Pedro Castillo sought to dissolve Congress, prompting his removal from office by lawmakers and his arrest shortly thereafter.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Mark Porter)

