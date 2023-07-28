Peru's Boluarte to request legislative powers from Congress to fight crime

Adds details

LIMA, July 28 (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Friday she would request legislative powers from Congress for 120 days to fight criminality, while protesters continue to demand that she be kicked out of office.

"(These are) measures Peru needs today to face, with more strength and efficiency, delinquency and crime," Boluarte said in a presidential address in Lima.

Boluarte's Independence Day address from Congress comes as protesters keep up their calls for her to be ousted. Boluarte, who succeeded Pedro Castillo after he was removed from office and jailed last December, has faced waves of protests since taking power, in which more than 60 people have died.

The deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces have led to more protests and allegations of human rights abuses against Boluarte, who is facing multiple investigations for her actions during the unrest.

The demonstrations died down after February and have struggled to regain momentum. The latest protests have been dubbed "the third takeover of Lima" and are the culmination of people coming from Peru's poorer south to protest in the capital since last week.

Boluarte has called the renewed protests a "threat against democracy" but apologized to family members of civilians, police and military members killed during her speech on Friday.

She said the legislative powers she seeks would also be used to combat the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon that has already caused heavy rains and damage throughout the country.

During her speech, she said she would seek to strengthen immigration measures to combat crime and announced a number of government investment initiatives, as well as a desire to build a petrochemical plant in the country with private investment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sarah Morland and Hugh Lawson)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.