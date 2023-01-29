Peru's Boluarte to propose new bill to advance elections if Congress rejects current proposal

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Sunday evening promised to propose a constitutional reform to move general elections to October 2023 if lawmakers do not reconsider a proposal to advance the elections to later this year.

Lawmakers on Friday rejected a proposal that would open the door to holding elections this year.

If Congress does not reconsider the proposal on Monday, Boluarte said she would also present a bill that would require the next elected Congress to oversee a "total reform" of Peru's 1993 constitution.

