Peru's Boluarte to propose new bill to advance elections if Congress rejects current proposal

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

January 29, 2023 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Sunday evening promised to propose a constitutional reform to move general elections to October 2023 if lawmakers do not reconsider a proposal to advance the elections to later this year.

Lawmakers on Friday rejected a proposal that would open the door to holding elections this year.

If Congress does not reconsider the proposal on Monday, Boluarte said she would also present a bill that would require the next elected Congress to oversee a "total reform" of Peru's 1993 constitution.

