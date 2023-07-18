Peru's Boluarte says upcoming protests are "a threat to democracy and the rule of law"

LIMA, July 18 (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte said on Tuesday that the upcoming protests are "a threat to democracy and the rule of law," a day before anti-government protests are scheduled to start.

Boluarte said the government isn't able to resolve protest demands such as a new constitution, the release of former President Pedro Castillo and the closure of Congress.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice)

