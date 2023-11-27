News & Insights

US Markets
SCCO

Peru's AG to file constitutional complaint against president over protest deaths

November 27, 2023 — 02:56 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds context on complaint and investigation in paragraphs 2-5

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Peru's Attorney General Patricia Benavides plans to file a constitutional complaint against President Dina Boluarte over the deaths of protesters during months of unrest in the past year, Benavides said on Monday during a televised statement.

It marks the attorney general's first charge before Congress against the president, following nearly a year-long investigation.

The attorney general's office first announced in January it was launching a probe into Boluarte and members of her cabinet on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries."

At least 40 individuals were killed during the violent clashes between December 2022 and the start of this year, and hundreds others were injured.

The president's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.