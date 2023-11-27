Peru's AG to file constitutional complaint against president over protest deaths

Adds context on complaint and investigation in paragraphs 2-5

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Peru's Attorney General Patricia Benavides plans to file a constitutional complaint against President Dina Boluarte over the deaths of protesters during months of unrest in the past year, Benavides said on Monday during a televised statement.

It marks the attorney general's first charge before Congress against the president, following nearly a year-long investigation.

The attorney general's office first announced in January it was launching a probe into Boluarte and members of her cabinet on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries."

At least 40 individuals were killed during the violent clashes between December 2022 and the start of this year, and hundreds others were injured.

The president's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.