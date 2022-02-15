Peru's Aenza confirms bid for stake in CCR

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Peruvian construction company Aenza AENZAC1.LM has confirmed in a securities filing late on Monday it has expressed its interest in acquiring a 14.9% stake in Brazil's transportation company CCR SA CCRO3.SA, confirming a Reuters report on Monday.

Aenza said it has not assumed yet any obligation to carry the acquisition.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

