Peru's Aenza bids for stake in Brazilian transportation company CCR - sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Peruvian construction conglomerate Aenza SAA AENZAC1.LM has delivered a bid to acquire a 14.9% stake in Brazilian transportation company CCR SA CCRO3.SA, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Aenza, controlled by private equity fund IG4 Capital, has delivered the bid to BTG Pactual, the advisor for Andrade Gutierrez, which is selling its stake in CCR to pay creditors, the sources added, asking for anonymity in disclosing private discussions.

Based on closing prices on Friday, Andrade Gutierrez' stake in CCR is worth 3.77 billion reais ($720 million). IG4 Capital and Aenza had no immediate comment, while Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment.

IG4 Capital offered 4.6 billion reais for the stake last year in partnership with Australia's Macquarie, but its proposal required governance changes in CCR that were not accepted by controlling shareholders, Brazilian conglomerates Mover Participacoes - formerly Camargo Correa - and Soares Penido.

Aenza's current proposal does not seek to change CCR's governance, one of the sources said. Aenza, which operates roads in Peru and the subway in Lima, has similar businesses to CCR's in Peru.

Another potential bidder is Opportunity, a Brazilian bank and asset manager, one of the sources said.

Another asset manager usually focused on companies undergoing restructuring, Prisma Capital, has analyzed the deal but is not going to bid, according to a third source with knowledge of the matter.

Diversified Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA, which acquired a 6% stake in CCR on the stock exchange last year, has also decided not to bid, a fourth source said.

BTG Pactual, Prisma Capital and Opportunity did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Votorantim declined to comment.

