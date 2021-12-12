US Markets

Peru wants to raise taxes on mining sector by 3-4 percentage points, says finance minister

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

Peru's finance minister Pedro Francke said on Sunday that the government wants to increase mining sector taxes by 3 to 4 percentage points, adding that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study had put the sector's current tax burden at 41.7%.

LIMA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Peru's finance minister Pedro Francke said on Sunday that the government wants to increase mining sector taxes by 3 to 4 percentage points, adding that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) study had put the sector's current tax burden at 41.7%.

The remarks, which came in an interview with a domestic broadcaster on Sunday night, mark the first time that Francke disclosed some of the IMF study's findings along with details of exactly how much the government wants to raise taxes on miners.

The mining tax reform is the signature proposal of socialist President Pedro Castillo, who came to office in July, and wants to use the extra tax revenue to fund social programmes. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and mining is a key source of tax revenue.

Castillo's administration has requested special powers from Congress to amend the tax code, which have yet to be voted on.

The mining industry has opposed the plan, saying they pay enough taxes already and that local governments fail to spend all the tax funds they already receive.

"What the IMF is saying is, look, if Peru is at 41.7% and Chile is at 47.1% ... raise (taxes), but not in excess, so that you maintain competitiveness," Francke said. Chile is the world's top copper producer.

Francke has yet to make the IMF's full findings public.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular