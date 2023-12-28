News & Insights

US Markets

Peru to launch exchange-traded fund debt instrument in January

December 28, 2023 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Adds details on ETF

LIMA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Peru's government will launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) sovereign debt instrument in January that will be exempt from income taxes, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Thursday.

The ETF aims to boost liquidity for state coffers and strengthen the government's ability to obtain financing, said Contreras.

He did not detail the sovereign debt instrument's expected yield or its overall cost.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.