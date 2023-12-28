Peru to launch exchange-traded fund debt instrument in January

Adds details on ETF

LIMA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Peru's government will launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) sovereign debt instrument in January that will be exempt from income taxes, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Thursday.

The ETF aims to boost liquidity for state coffers and strengthen the government's ability to obtain financing, said Contreras.

He did not detail the sovereign debt instrument's expected yield or its overall cost.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

