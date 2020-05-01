Peru to issue new bond of up to $4 bln to offset coronavirus impact

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, May 1 (Reuters) - Peru said on Friday it will issue a fresh bond worth up to $4 billion to help offset the impacts of the coronavirus crisis in the copper-rich South American nation.

The decision, authorized by emergency decree, allows the country´s economy ministry to place the bonds in either the domestic or international markets, according to a statement published in the official El Peruano newspaper.

Peru found strong demand for $3 billion in sovereign bonds last month. The world´s second-largest copper producer is looking to underwrite an historic stimulus package worth about 12% of gross domestic product.

The country has recently seen a rapid rise in the number of infections of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, with more than 36,000 cases reported as of this week.

More than 1,000 people have died in the outbreak, the second highest number in Latin America.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.