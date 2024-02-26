News & Insights

Peru to declare emergency in parts of country amid rise in dengue fever cases

February 26, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Peru will declare a health emergency in parts of the country in the midst of a hike seen in dengue fever cases, the South American country's health minister said on Monday.

So far this year, 28 people have died from dengue, official data shows, in the midst of a heat wave and heavy rains, which are favorable conditions for thereproduction of mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

Health Minister Cesar Vasquez said there is "an imminent risk" of a dengue outbreak due to a 95% increase in infections to 24,981 cases in the first seven weeks of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

More than 400 people died from dengue in Peru last year.

