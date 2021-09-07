US Markets

Peru to build plant to make Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - President

Marcelo Rochabrun
LIMA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Monday that the government has reached an agreement with Russia to install a plant to produce the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Castillo did not provide further information on the timeline for the installation or production targets during a speech broadcast on national television, but added that the health minister would provide further information. Peru signed a contract to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V in July.

