Peru taps international market with sol bonds in first since 2019

LIMA, May 31 (Reuters) - Peru's economy ministry said on Wednesday it had placed bonds worth 9.2 billion soles ($2.5 billion)set to mature in 10 years on the international market.

This marks the first time Peru has issued bonds in its local currency, the sol, since 2019, Economy Minister Alex Contreras told Reuters in an interview.

Contreras added that the demand for the bond issue was the double the offer and reflects "trust" from investors in the country.

The issue, he added, shows the support from international investors for the mandate of President Dina Boluarte, who succeeded Pedro Castillo in December prompting months of protests.

Peru's sol has remained resilient despite the political volatility, reaching its strongest level in a year earlier this month.

($1 = 3.6871 soles)

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

