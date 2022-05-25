US Markets

Peru talks fail again to end standoff at MMG's Las Bambas copper mine

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

Talks between indigenous Peruvian communities and the government to end a protest that has halted operations at MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine ended without agreements on Wednesday, Alexander Anglas, an adviser to the communities told Reuters.

LIMA, May 25 (Reuters) - Talks between indigenous Peruvian communities and the government to end a protest that has halted operations at MMG Ltd’s 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine ended without agreements on Wednesday, Alexander Anglas, an adviser to the communities told Reuters.

The talks were the most ambitious effort yet to find an end to the crisis, including a meeting with President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular