Peru talks fail again to end standoff at MMG's Las Bambas copper mine

LIMA, May 25 (Reuters) - Talks between indigenous Peruvian communities and the government to end a protest that has halted operations at MMG Ltd’s 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine ended without agreements on Wednesday, Alexander Anglas, an adviser to the communities told Reuters.

The talks were the most ambitious effort yet to find an end to the crisis, including a meeting with President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

