Peru suspends flights to and from Europe due to new virus strain

LIMA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peru suspended flights to and from Europe for two weeks and has put its health and travel authorties on maximum alert to prevent the entry of a new strain of coronavirus that appeared in the United Kingdom, President Francisco Sagasti said on Monday.

Sagasti said in a televised message that no direct flights from the United Kingdom had entered the country since December 15, when flights from Europe restarted. But health authorities were monitoring passengers from Britain who had entered through connecting flights, he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that a new strain of the coronavirus had led to surging infection numbers, prompting countries worldwide to suspend flights to and from the United Kingdom.

Peru, hard-hit by the virus, also prohibited the entry of non-resident foreigners who had been in the United Kingdom in the last two weeks. Peruvians or non-residents already in the country who had recently visited the United Kingdom will be required to spend 14 days in isolation.

Coronavirus cases in Peru hit 997,517 on Sunday, with 37,103 deaths from the disease, according to official figures.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

