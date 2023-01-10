US Markets

Peru sets curfew in restive region in response to deadly protests

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 10, 2023 — 02:04 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Peru's government approved an overnight curfew in the restive southern region of Puno, the country's prime minister announced on Tuesday, after violent protests escalated earlier this week leaving at least 17 dead.

The curfew, which will run from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time in the region, will be in place for five days, according to an official decree.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.