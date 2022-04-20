Culture

Peru seeks to restore debt and deficit ceilings lifted during pandemic

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's finance minister, Oscar Graham, said on Wednesday that the country's Cabinet has approved a bill that will be presented to Congress to impose restrictions on debt and fiscal deficit levels that were suspended during the pandemic.

LIMA, April 20 (Reuters) - Peru's finance minister, Oscar Graham, said on Wednesday that the country's Cabinet has approved a bill that will be presented to Congress to impose restrictions on debt and fiscal deficit levels that were suspended during the pandemic.

The bill says the debt-to-GDP ratio should be limited to 38% and fall to 30% by 2032. Graham said the fiscal deficit should fall to 2.4% this year and to 1% by 2026.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

Meet Me @ MarketSite: Brooke Shields

Apr 08, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular