Peru seeks to restore debt and deficit ceilings lifted during pandemic

LIMA, April 20 (Reuters) - Peru's finance minister, Oscar Graham, said on Wednesday that the country's Cabinet has approved a bill that will be presented to Congress to impose restrictions on debt and fiscal deficit levels that were suspended during the pandemic.

The bill says the debt-to-GDP ratio should be limited to 38% and fall to 30% by 2032. Graham said the fiscal deficit should fall to 2.4% this year and to 1% by 2026.

