Peru says mines allowed to ask permission to extend operations

LIMA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Peru said on Wednesday that mines in the country were allowed to ask permission to extend operations amid a conflict that has shaken the sector over environmental concerns.

"Mining companies can request extensions and modifications to their permits to explore and exploit in strict adherence to current regulations," the government said in a tweet.

Shares of Hochschild Mining HOCM.L rose 6.469% on Wednesday, but remained lower than they were before the conflict began earlier this month.

(Reporting by MArco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

