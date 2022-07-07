Peru raises key interest rate in bid to tame inflation

Adds details on rate hike, inflation

LIMA, July 7 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.0% on Thursday, the 12th consecutive hike, as authorities in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation.

Peru lowered the rate to 0.25% in April 2020, at the time the lowest level among emerging markets seeking to boost economies hit by the pandemic, and then began raising it last August. With Thursday's hike, the key interest rate reached a 13-year high.

Annual inflation through June stood at 8.81%, higher than at any time in the past quarter century, amid increases in food and energy costs, made worse by the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Peru's inflation rate is well above the central bank's target range of between 1% and 3%.

The monetary authority expects inflation to return to the target range, however, between the second and third quarters of next year.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Alire Garcia)

