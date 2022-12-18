US Markets

Peru president says she will replace prime minister

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 18, 2022 — 08:23 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, will replace the prime minister as part of a reshuffling of her cabinet, she told a local news channel Sunday.

The cabinet changes will take place Monday and Tuesday, she said.

