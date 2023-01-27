Peru president says considering moving up general elections to December 2023

Updates with additional information

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said Friday she was considering moving up general elections to December of this year, as the Andean leader struggles to keep a hold on protests that have left dozens dead.

The change would need to be passed by Congress. Boluarte said elections could come even sooner than December depending on how quickly the proposal was passed.

Congress is set to debate Friday a proposal presented earlier by Boluarte to move to April 2024 national elections, which are currently set for 2026. However, some lawmakers have proposed moving the elections up to December or October of this year.

Boluarte, Peru's former vice president, has repeatedly called for Congress to move forward the elections since coming into office in December after her predecessor, ex President Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained for attempting to illegally dissolve Congress.

Boluarte has maintained that she will remain as president on an interim basis until elections are held.

