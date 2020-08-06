US Markets

Peru president names Walter Martos as new prime minister

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published

Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra named retired general Walter Martos as the country's new prime minister on Thursday as part of wider cabinet reshuffle over a clash with the opposition-held Congress.

LIMA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra named retired general Walter Martos as the country's new prime minister on Thursday as part of wider cabinet reshuffle over a clash with the opposition-held Congress.

Vizcarra also appointed attorney Luis Inchishategui as head of Ministry of Energy and Mines. Economy and finance minister Maria Antonieta Alva will remain in her role, Vizcarra said.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Chris Reese)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular