Peru president names Walter Martos as new prime minister

LIMA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra named retired general Walter Martos as the country's new prime minister on Thursday as part of wider cabinet reshuffle over a clash with the opposition-held Congress.

Vizcarra also appointed attorney Luis Inchishategui as head of Ministry of Energy and Mines. Economy and finance minister Maria Antonieta Alva will remain in her role, Vizcarra said.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Chris Reese)

