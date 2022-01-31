Peru President Castillo to replace Cabinet, moderate PM

Updates with background

LIMA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Monday that he would replace Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez and shuffle his center-left Cabinet, setting the stage for him to nominate his third team of ministers after just six months in office.

"As I have always announced in my speeches, the Cabinet is constantly being evaluated. For this reason, I have decided to renew it and form a new team," he said.

It was not immediately clear if he would remove Finance Minister Pedro Francke, who is popular with markets and has maintained economic stability in the copper-rich country.

What Castillo's new Cabinet may look like remains a wild card. He swore in a far-left Cabinet in July, sending Peru's sol currency to record lows amid investor concern.

But he moderated his stance in October when he nominated Vasquez, a moderate-left lawyer and former president of congress.

Castillo has not yet set a date for the new Cabinet to be sworn in.

Vasquez has yet to publicly address the fact that she is leaving the post. Over the weekend, an ally of Vasquez - Interior Minister Avelino Guillen, who is in charge of the police - submitted his resignation.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)

