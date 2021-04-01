Peru populist Lescano leads presidential race, second place still up for grabs, poll shows

LIMA, April 1 (Reuters) - With just over a week left until Peru's presidential election, populist front-runner Yonhy Lescano has consolidated his lead over five other candidates vying for second place ahead of a likely June run-off, according to an opinion poll on Thursday.

Lescano, from the Popular Action party, had 12.1% support, putting him atop the wide-ranging group of 18 candidates, but still lacking the 50% he would need to avoid a second round. The front-runner blends a left-leaning economic platform with socially conservative viewpoints.

The Datum Internacional poll, published on the websites of newspapers Peru21 and the financial company Gestión, put Keiko Fujimori, daughter of imprisoned ex-President Alberto Fujimori, with 7.9% support, and former soccer goalkeeper George Forsyth with 7.4%.

Close behind were ultra-conservative Rafael López Aliaga with 7.2%, the liberal economist Hernando de Soto with 6.5% and the leftist Verónica Mendoza with 5.7%.

The five candidates after Lescano are statistically tied and within the Datum poll's margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

Peru's economy has been ravaged by the coronavirus crisis and its politics have been racked by scandal and corruption for years. The latest poll suggest the majority of Peruvians have yet to rally around any one candidate.

Of those surveyed, 32.9% said they would not vote for any of the presidential candidates, and 4% said they would annul their ballot.

The poll surveyed 1,201 people between March 27 and 29.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing Dave Sherwood; Editing by Dan Grebler)

