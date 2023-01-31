Oil

Peru police disperse protesters who were approaching Lima airport

Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

January 31, 2023 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Peru's police said on Tuesday it had dispersed protesters who were approaching Jorge Chavez International Airport near the capital city of Lima, as protests in the capital spark fear of new flight suspensions.

On its Twitter account, the Peruvian National Police said it had dispersed protesters, while Lima Airport Partners, which operates the airport, said security had being "reinforced."

"We have reinforced the security of the terminal and we are in constant coordination with the authorities so that airport operations are not affected," Lima Airport Partners said on Twitter.

