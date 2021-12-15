US Markets

Peru PM says solution for road blockade affecting Las Bambas mine is still days away

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru's prime minister Mirtha Vasquez said on Wednesday that a solution for a road blockade affecting MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine is still days away, as the copper producer approaches a complete shutdown this week.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. The road used by Las Bambas to transport its copper has been blocked for 26 days by residents of the Chumbivilcas province. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun) ((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;)) Keywords: PERU MINING/ (URGENT)

