Peru package to lift GDP growth by 0.8% in 2023 -finance ministry

LIMA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Peru's finance ministry on Thursday unveiled a package of measures meant to boost economic growth that it says will grow the country's gross domestic product by an additional 0.8% in 2023.

Finance minister Kurt Burneo added that the package would also lift 2022 GDP by an extra 0.6%.

