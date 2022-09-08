US Markets

Peru package to lift GDP growth by 0.8% in 2023 -finance ministry

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Marco Aquino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

Peru's finance ministry on Thursday unveiled a package of measures meant to boost economic growth that it says will grow the country's gross domestic product by an additional 0.8% in 2023.

Finance minister Kurt Burneo added that the package would also lift 2022 GDP by an extra 0.6%.

