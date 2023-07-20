News & Insights

Peru minister forecasts 'highest growth rate of year' in July

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

July 20, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

LIMA, July 20 (Reuters) - Peru's Economy Minister Alex Contreras told journalists on Thursday that July would see the "highest growth rate of the year", a day after tens of thousands took to the street in anti-government protests.

Contreras said the recent protests had a "moderate economic impact" on the country. Peru's GDP shrank 1.43% in May compared with the same month last year, landing below analysts' forecasts.

Reuters
